Decatur will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is slowly making its way from central Illinois into southern Illinois. See when it will all end and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Ready for spring? Good news in the forecast this week.
Wednesday will be a fantastic March day in central and southern Illinois, but a cold front Thursday evening will bring rain back to the area and lower our temps. Full details in our latest forecast.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high in the low 60s.
As the threat of winter snow recedes in the U.S., it is replaced by the threat of severe weather: thunderstorms with hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. There is o…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. W…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expec…
Snow will return to central Illinois Thursday and southern Illinois on Friday. See when the best chance of seeing snow will be and how much is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will…