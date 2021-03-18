Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Decatur, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.