Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.