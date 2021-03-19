 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

