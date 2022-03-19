 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News