Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.