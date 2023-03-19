Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.