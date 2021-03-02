Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.