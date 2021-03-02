 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

