Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.