Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Decatur, IL
