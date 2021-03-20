Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.