Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Decatur, IL
