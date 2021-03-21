Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.