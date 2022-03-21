Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain looks likely for all of Illinois Friday with severe storms possible in the southern part of the state. Check out the latest timing and see what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast.
Wednesday will be a fantastic March day in central and southern Illinois, but a cold front Thursday evening will bring rain back to the area and lower our temps. Full details in our latest forecast.
Rain chances will stay small for today across central & southern Illinois, but are going up in a big way for Friday. See how long the rain will stick around & how cold it will get behind the front.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high in the low 60s.
For the drive home in Decatur: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 39F. Winds WNW…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. W…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain tod…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the …