Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.