 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Forest fire threatening homes caught on camera in New Jersey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News