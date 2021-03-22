Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.