Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. R…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degre…
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 43F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainf…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast cal…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. I…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. …
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It sh…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The UV index today …