Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.