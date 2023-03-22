Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Decatur, IL
