 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Forest fire threatening homes caught on camera in New Jersey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News