Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.