Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.