Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Decatur, IL
