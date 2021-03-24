Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.