Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain looks likely for all of Illinois Friday with severe storms possible in the southern part of the state. Check out the latest timing and see what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast.
While the heaviest and most widespread rain is expected Tuesday, rain chances will be sticking around in the days ahead. And temperatures will continue to drop. Full details in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Nice today, but colder and wet conditions for Tuesday across central and southern Illinois
Enjoy the high temps in the 70s today. A cold front arriving tonight will bring colder weather and quite a bit of rain both Tuesday and Wednesday. See all the changes in our updated forecast video.
Not only will off and on rain showers persist today, but they'll last into Thursday as well. Temperatures will drop even more. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us when the rain will finally end.
For the drive home in Decatur: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 39F. Winds WNW…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees…
Rain chances will stay small for today across central & southern Illinois, but are going up in a big way for Friday. See how long the rain will stick around & how cold it will get behind the front.
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecas…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain tod…