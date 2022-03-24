Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.