Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

