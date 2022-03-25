Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
While the heaviest and most widespread rain is expected Tuesday, rain chances will be sticking around in the days ahead. And temperatures will continue to drop. Full details in our updated forecast.
Not only will off and on rain showers persist today, but they'll last into Thursday as well. Temperatures will drop even more. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us when the rain will finally end.
Watch now: Nice today, but colder and wet conditions for Tuesday across central and southern Illinois
Enjoy the high temps in the 70s today. A cold front arriving tonight will bring colder weather and quite a bit of rain both Tuesday and Wednesday. See all the changes in our updated forecast video.
The rain will continue across the area today. With cold and breezy conditions as well, it won't be very pleasant. When will our rain chances finally end? Find out in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely for all of Illinois Friday with severe storms possible in the southern part of the state. Check out the latest timing and see what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecas…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The forecast i…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.