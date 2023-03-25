The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Decatur, IL
