Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 5:00 AM CDT. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. I…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Decatur's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild te…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today.…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 43F. W wi…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Windy with showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today…
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain early. Low 42F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall a…