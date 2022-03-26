 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

