Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.