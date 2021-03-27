 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

