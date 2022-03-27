Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.