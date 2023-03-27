Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Decatur, IL
