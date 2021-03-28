Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.