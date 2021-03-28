Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild te…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain early. Low 42F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall a…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 43F. W wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Windy with showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The UV …
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today…