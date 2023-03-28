Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms and eventually some snow expected in Illinois Friday and Saturday. Here's the latest forecast
Severe storms and flooding possible in southern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. A chance for snow in central Illinois Saturday morning.…
Lots of rain around Thursday through Saturday in Illinois. Flooding and a few severe storms are expected, especially in southern Illinois. Get…
Showers and thunderstorms will already be around today, but a few severe storms are possible late tonight through early Thursday morning with …
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…