Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

