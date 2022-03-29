Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Not only will off and on rain showers persist today, but they'll last into Thursday as well. Temperatures will drop even more. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us when the rain will finally end.
The rain will continue across the area today. With cold and breezy conditions as well, it won't be very pleasant. When will our rain chances finally end? Find out in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Very windy with a few showers for central Illinois Friday, colder weather for all of Illinois this weekend
Much less rain today than previous days, but more wind. A cold front is moving in for the weekend. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Watch now: Dry, but chilly Monday across Illinois. Showers return Tuesday. Storms in the forecast for Wednesday
Temperatures will stay below normal for this time of year today. We'll be warming in the days ahead, but rain will return to the area. A few severe storms are possible in southern Illinois Wednesday.
