Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms and eventually some snow expected in Illinois Friday and Saturday. Here's the latest forecast
Severe storms and flooding possible in southern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. A chance for snow in central Illinois Saturday morning.…
Lots of rain around Thursday through Saturday in Illinois. Flooding and a few severe storms are expected, especially in southern Illinois. Get…
Isolated showers today. While Tuesday night looks dry, another rain chance is expected Wednesday with yet another cold front. See when showers…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…