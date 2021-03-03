 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Strong winds cause havoc in and around Boston

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News