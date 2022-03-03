Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.