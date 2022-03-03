Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Decatur, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

