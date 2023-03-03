Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brace yourself: Rain, snow and heavy winds are expected to sweep through Central Illinois on Friday.
Just isolated showers during the day today, but widespread rain and windy conditions will spread across the state tonight and continue tomorro…
Chance of severe storms this morning, strong winds Monday afternoon in central and southern Illinois
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning and a few storms could be severe. Not much rain this afternoon, but very windy conditions for…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…