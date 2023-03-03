Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.