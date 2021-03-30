 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

