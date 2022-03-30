Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Just some light showers in spots today, but Wednesday looks quite stormy across all of Illinois. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and even tornadoes are looking more likely. Here's all the details.
The rain will continue across the area today. With cold and breezy conditions as well, it won't be very pleasant. When will our rain chances finally end? Find out in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Very windy with a few showers for central Illinois Friday, colder weather for all of Illinois this weekend
Much less rain today than previous days, but more wind. A cold front is moving in for the weekend. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Watch now: Dry, but chilly Monday across Illinois. Showers return Tuesday. Storms in the forecast for Wednesday
Temperatures will stay below normal for this time of year today. We'll be warming in the days ahead, but rain will return to the area. A few severe storms are possible in southern Illinois Wednesday.
