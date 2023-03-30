Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Storms and eventually some snow expected in Illinois Friday and Saturday. Here's the latest forecast
Severe storms and flooding possible in southern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. A chance for snow in central Illinois Saturday morning.…
Isolated showers today. While Tuesday night looks dry, another rain chance is expected Wednesday with yet another cold front. See when showers…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…