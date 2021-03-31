 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alabaman barely makes it to safety during tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News