Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.