Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Watch now: Damaging wind, flooding, and tornadoes possible in central and southern Illinois Wednesday
A stormy afternoon is expected across Illinois today with heavy rain and lightning being common. A few storms will likely be severe. Here's everything you need to know to be prepared for the day.
Just some light showers in spots today, but Wednesday looks quite stormy across all of Illinois. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and even tornadoes are looking more likely. Here's all the details.
Watch now: Very windy with a few showers for central Illinois Friday, colder weather for all of Illinois this weekend
Much less rain today than previous days, but more wind. A cold front is moving in for the weekend. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Watch now: Dry, but chilly Monday across Illinois. Showers return Tuesday. Storms in the forecast for Wednesday
Temperatures will stay below normal for this time of year today. We'll be warming in the days ahead, but rain will return to the area. A few severe storms are possible in southern Illinois Wednesday.
