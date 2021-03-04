Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
