Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.