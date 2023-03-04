Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brace yourself: Rain, snow and heavy winds are expected to sweep through Central Illinois on Friday.
Just isolated showers during the day today, but widespread rain and windy conditions will spread across the state tonight and continue tomorro…
Severe storms possible this morning, snow chance this afternoon. Full details on Friday's wild weather here
Reports of flooding already in southern Illinois this morning with more heavy rain to come. Fewer storms in central Illinois, but rain is expe…
Chance of severe storms this morning, strong winds Monday afternoon in central and southern Illinois
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning and a few storms could be severe. Not much rain this afternoon, but very windy conditions for…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…