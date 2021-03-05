Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.