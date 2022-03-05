Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Decatur, IL
