Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.