 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Northern lights dance over Finnish Lapland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News