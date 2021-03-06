Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
