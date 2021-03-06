Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.